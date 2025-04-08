Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,678.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,865.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,740.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,417.65 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

