Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 19,133 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,133 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GMS were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in GMS by 1,710.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GMS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,504.22. This represents a 28.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Stock Down 4.0 %

GMS stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.