Insider Buying: Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,408,248 shares in the company, valued at $60,155,577.20. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $34,980.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 480 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $8,390.40.

On Monday, March 10th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00.

TCI stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $246.47 million, a P/E ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

