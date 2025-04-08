Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Director Brett Lee Paschke Purchases 50,000 Shares

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,779.81. The trade was a 114.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Duluth Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). Duluth had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $241.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duluth by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

