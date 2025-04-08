InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Sells $126,721.00 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $126,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,161 shares in the company, valued at $14,149,485.83. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajesh Pankaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InterDigital alerts:

On Thursday, March 20th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.08, for a total value of $152,656.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $129,500.00.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $195.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $95.36 and a one year high of $231.97. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.92.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.