Samuel N. Borgese Sells 4,643 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $43,179.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,264.60. This represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
El Pollo Loco Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. Research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOCO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.
Featured Articles
