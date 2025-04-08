NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Michael Lawford Sells 21,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 21,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.47, for a total value of C$282,870.00.
NuVista Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$11.86 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$10.34 and a 12 month high of C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.54.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
