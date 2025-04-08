Rep. Lloyd Doggett Purchases Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on March 10th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 3/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/18/2025.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $225.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $266.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.49 and a 200-day moving average of $232.74.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Doggett

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett’s career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

