UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells $127,375.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
UiPath stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.24 and a beta of 1.04. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.90.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $71,191,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,890,000 after buying an additional 3,180,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,456,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
