Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOXA opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.