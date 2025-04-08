National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,563 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Albemarle from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

