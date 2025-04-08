National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,497 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after buying an additional 335,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after acquiring an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 673,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,394,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.03 and a 52-week high of $258.56.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

