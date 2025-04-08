National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 31,400 Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.