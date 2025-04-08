National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.40 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1,150.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

