iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,662,000 after buying an additional 228,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,690 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,227,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,240,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,602,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,792,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,345,000 after purchasing an additional 90,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

