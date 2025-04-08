National Bank of Canada FI Sells 867 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

