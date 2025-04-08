National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

