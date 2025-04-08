National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 45,130 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 10,593.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southern Copper by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.42.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

