National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 38,644 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA REET opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

