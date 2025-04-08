Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arteris were worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arteris by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arteris by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arteris alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arteris

In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $113,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,001.64. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $516,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,907,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,346,448.03. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,927 shares of company stock worth $918,829. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arteris

Arteris Stock Performance

Arteris stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $241.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 58.27% and a negative return on equity of 828.71%. Research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arteris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.