National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 121.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,220,000 after buying an additional 1,398,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

