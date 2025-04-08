5,135 Shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,723.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,520,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after buying an additional 1,437,570 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,248,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,050,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 778.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 798,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,369,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

