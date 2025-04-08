OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,076 PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March (BATS:MRCP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March (BATS:MRCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March (MRCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MRCP was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

Featured Stories

