National Bank of Canada FI Buys 4,035 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOF. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

