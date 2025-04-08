OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 1,937 Shares of Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Madison Covered Call ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,075,000.

Madison Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CVRD opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Madison Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $20.06.

Madison Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Madison Covered Call ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Madison Covered Call ETF (CVRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund focuses on income generation by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks that pay dividends, combined with an option writing strategy. The fund is actively managed CVRD was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

