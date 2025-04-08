OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,120 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYGW. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,733,000.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $215.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.25.

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

