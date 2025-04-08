OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 3,627 Shares of YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of BABO opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF Profile

The YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (BABO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Alibaba stock (BABA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

