OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAO – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Apr/Oct ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Apr/Oct ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FLAO opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Apr/Oct ETF has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Apr/Oct ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity 6 Month Floor5 Apr/Oct ETF (FLAO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a six-month period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. FLAO was launched on Mar 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

