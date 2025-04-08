OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $277,000 in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the third quarter valued at $705,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QFLR opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $256.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

