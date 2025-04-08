OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,468,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,807,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

