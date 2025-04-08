Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $148,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 11.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 59,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Robert Half by 1,344.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

