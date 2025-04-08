Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 673,695 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Workday by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.58, for a total transaction of $17,816,225.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,602,994.26. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,514 shares of company stock worth $92,172,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

