Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,707 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,479,000 after purchasing an additional 128,622 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $348,249,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.91, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 514.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $161,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

