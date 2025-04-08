Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. Barclays dropped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.90%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

