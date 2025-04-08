Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Nordson by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Nordson stock opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.47 and a 200-day moving average of $229.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

