Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 8,789 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 307.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 47,166 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,416,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $3,861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,247.60. The trade was a 65.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $76,129.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,905.51. This trade represents a 32.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,131 shares of company stock worth $5,781,098. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 17.1 %

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.32.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

