Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6,002.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 203,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,771,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,219,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,100.7% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,626 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.88. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

