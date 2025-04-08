Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 928 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

