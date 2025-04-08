Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stake Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 5,548.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,504 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Global-E Online by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Global-E Online by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Global-E Online by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Global-E Online Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.