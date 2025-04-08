OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $222,000 in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,234,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,894 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,870,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,548,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,953,000 after buying an additional 160,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,071,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

