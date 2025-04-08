OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $573,000.
NASDAQ QYLE opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.
The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.
