OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $573,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLE opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.