Headlands Technologies LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,113 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

