Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,802,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,142,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,681,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $105,879,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,092,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,395,000 after buying an additional 714,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

