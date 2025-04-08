Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,426,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,737,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,664,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 691,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,590,000 after purchasing an additional 347,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,011,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,336,000 after buying an additional 345,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,106.67. This represents a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

Equity Residential Stock Down 2.0 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 101.84%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

