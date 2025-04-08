Headlands Technologies LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,914.85. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,164.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $191,776. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

ANIP stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

