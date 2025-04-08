Wellington Management Group LLP Has $22.64 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1,136.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $22,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $35,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 833,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,940,584.50. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,449. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM stock opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.95. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.