Wellington Management Group LLP Has $23.06 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,799 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $23,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after purchasing an additional 778,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,554,180,000 after purchasing an additional 331,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $573,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after buying an additional 3,155,927 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $499,956,000 after buying an additional 332,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

