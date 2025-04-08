Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $25,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $327.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.60 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.36 and a 200-day moving average of $397.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.