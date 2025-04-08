Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $247.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

