Wellington Management Group LLP Has $29.16 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 462,069 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $29,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,396.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 547,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 510,873 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 293.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 133,939 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBA opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 86.76%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

